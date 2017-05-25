© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Meet Me At The World Cafe: ÌFÉ Performs Live In Philadelphia

XPN | By Felix Contreras
Published May 25, 2017 at 11:26 AM CDT
ÌFÉ performs at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.
This week's show celebrates the concept of collaboration in two very important ways. First, it is the story of the Puerto Rican band ÌFÉ and its innovative, collective approach to the spiritual side of Yoruba culture. Bandleader Otura Mun has assembled a group of musicians steeped in the Afro-Caribbean culture of the drum, and together they have created a sound that is both familiar and completely new.

Second, Alt.Latino joins forces this week with the good folks at WXPN's World Cafe. We get a chance to speak with ÌFÉ at WXPN's studios in Philadelphia, then hear the band perform live — complete with intense audience interaction — as part of World Cafe's "Latin Roots Live" series.

Big thanks to our amigos and amigas at WXPN for the invitation to participate, and for one helluva night of amazing music and dancing!

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
