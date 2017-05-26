Gabriel Garzón-Montano: Tiny Desk Concert

I was, admittedly, thrown for a loop when Gabriel Garzón-Montano told me that he wanted to perform unaccompanied, just him and a piano. The meticulousness of his work is clear on his debut album, Jardin, a three-year creative process in which Gabriel plays most of the instruments, tracking them to two-inch tape, layering its overall sound. Jardin takes its title as an umbrella; fruits, bugs and other plants are the driving metaphors tying together this dense work, which blooms over successive listens. Garzón-Montano doesn't necessarily wear his heart on his sleeve — he forces you to listen and peel the layers back.

Garzón-Montano's career trajectory veers wide — living with Philip Glass for a year while his late mother played in the composer's ensemble, sitting under the minimal maestro's piano as he practiced; Lenny Kravitz making possible his first tour experience; while Drake exposed Gabriel's sound to the masses.

That decision to go it alone at the Tiny Desk made sense, though, the moment he started to play; his talent is left elegantly exposed in this unadorned performance. He says his visit to the Tiny Desk "with just piano and vocal reminds me of what is lost when a song is fully produced and arranged — it was an exciting and vulnerable experience. I was nervous for this one."

Here then, are three songs from Jardin, along with the song that introduced Gabriel to the world... laid bare.

Set List

"My Balloon"

"Long Ears"

"6 8"

"Crawl"

Musicians



Gabriel Garzón-Montano (vocals, piano)



Credits

Producers: Bobby Carter, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

