Terence Blanchard On Piano Jazz

Grammy award-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard carries the torch of New Orleans jazz in the tradition of the great Louis Armstrong, who shares his hometown. In 2004, Blanchard was Marian McPartland's guest on Piano Jazz. McPartland and Blanchard are joined by bassist Gary Mazzaroppi for a trio set of standards such as "I Thought About You" and "Now's The Time."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2004.

Set List

"There Is No Greater Love" (Jones, Symes)

"I Thought About You" (Mercer, Van Heusen)

"Caravan" (Tizol, Ellington)

"Melancholy Mood" (McPartland)

"Goodbye" (Jenkins)

"Nocturne" (Byalik, Lins, Martins)

"Now's the Time" (Parker)

