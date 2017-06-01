© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Foo Fighters' New Song, 'Run,' Sparks A Nursing-Home Uprising

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 1, 2017 at 7:03 AM CDT

There hasn't been a new Foo Fighters album since 2014's Sonic Highways, which accompanied a heartfelt TV docu-series chronicling the band's love of different U.S. recording studios. If the video for Foo Fighters' blistering new song "Run" is any indication, the group's next, as-yet-unannounced record might be just a bit less serious.

Befitting the song's rowdy intensity, the video for "Run" (directed by Dave Grohl himself) joins the members of Foo Fighters — each clad in a rich layer of old-man makeup — as they help incite a nursing-home riot, complete with smashed windows, stage-diving, a stolen car, nudity and a fair bit of cathartic vaping. It's an enjoyably ludicrous bit of viral silliness, but "Run" itself is no joke: Eight (and perhaps soon to be nine) albums into his Foo Fighters career, Grohl still wails with the infectiously unhinged force of a kid a third his age.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
