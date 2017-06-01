Foo Fighters' New Song, 'Run,' Sparks A Nursing-Home Uprising

There hasn't been a new Foo Fighters album since 2014's Sonic Highways, which accompanied a heartfelt TV docu-series chronicling the band's love of different U.S. recording studios. If the video for Foo Fighters' blistering new song "Run" is any indication, the group's next, as-yet-unannounced record might be just a bit less serious.

Befitting the song's rowdy intensity, the video for "Run" (directed by Dave Grohl himself) joins the members of Foo Fighters — each clad in a rich layer of old-man makeup — as they help incite a nursing-home riot, complete with smashed windows, stage-diving, a stolen car, nudity and a fair bit of cathartic vaping. It's an enjoyably ludicrous bit of viral silliness, but "Run" itself is no joke: Eight (and perhaps soon to be nine) albums into his Foo Fighters career, Grohl still wails with the infectiously unhinged force of a kid a third his age.

