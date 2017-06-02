© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Nikki Lane, 'Jackpot' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published June 2, 2017 at 5:00 AM CDT

After having two heavy-hitters (Dave Cobb and Dan Auerbach) produce her first two records, Nashville country singer Nikki Lane decided to take things into her own hands for her third, Highway Queen. With her rebellious spirit, keen fashion sense and incredible voice, it's always a treat to host her for a live session. "Jackpot" exemplifies her newfound confidence as a songwriter and producer.

SET LIST

  • "Jackpot"

    • Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

    Watch Nikki Lane's fullMorning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

    Jason Bentley
