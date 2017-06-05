Mozart After Midnight: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein's Cuban Journey

Concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein has shared her love of classical music with children across America.

Now she’s working with a youth orchestra in Havana, after a highly unusual recording session.

What’s it like to play Mozart, after midnight? And could American-Cuban cultural exchanges like this continue

if the Trump Administration reinstates travel restrictions between America and Cuba? We’ll discuss.

GUESTS

Simone Dinnerstein, Concert pianist

Tom Gjelten, Correspondent, NPR; author, “Bacardi and the Long Fight for Cuba: The Biography of a Cause” and “A Nation of Nations: A Great American Immigration Story.”

