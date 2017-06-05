© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Mozart After Midnight: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein's Cuban Journey

Published June 5, 2017 at 10:20 AM CDT
Classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein (center) traveled to Cuba in 2015 to perform at a piano festival in Havana. During her visit, she performed with a group of young musicians in the Havana Lyceum Orchestra and returned to record an album with them.
Concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein has shared her love of classical music with children across America.

Now she’s working with a youth orchestra in Havana, after a highly unusual recording session.

What’s it like to play Mozart, after midnight? And could American-Cuban cultural exchanges like this continue

if the Trump Administration reinstates travel restrictions between America and Cuba? We’ll discuss.

GUESTS

Simone Dinnerstein, Concert pianist

Tom Gjelten, Correspondent, NPR; author, “Bacardi and the Long Fight for Cuba: The Biography of a Cause” and “A Nation of Nations: A Great American Immigration Story.”

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

