Arts & Culture

Nancy And Beth On Mountain Stage

Published June 6, 2017 at 11:55 AM CDT
Choreographed "punk showbiz" duo Nancy And Beth perform on <em>Mountain Stage</em> in Charleston, W.Va.
The self-proclaimed "punk showbiz" duo Nancy And Beth makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Will & Grace comedian Megan Mullally and Friday Night Lights actress Stephanie Hunt bring this choreographed, bespectacled, Mae West-meets-folk vaudeville act to life.

Nancy And Beth's self-titled debut is out now via Hepursef Records. This performance includes a mix of covers from artists including Wynona Carr, Lou Rawls and Roebuck "Pops" Staples -- and, yes, there's even a deadpan rendition of Gucci Mane's "I Don't Love Her."

SET LIST

  • "Fine Brown Frame"

  • "Everybody"

  • "Lovesick Blues"

  • "Please Mr. Jailer"

  • "Waiting For My Child"

  • "I Don't Love Her"

  • "Walking Stick"

  • "You Let My Love Grow Cold"

