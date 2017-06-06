Nancy And Beth On Mountain Stage

The self-proclaimed "punk showbiz" duo Nancy And Beth makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Will & Grace comedian Megan Mullally and Friday Night Lights actress Stephanie Hunt bring this choreographed, bespectacled, Mae West-meets-folk vaudeville act to life.

Nancy And Beth's self-titled debut is out now via Hepursef Records. This performance includes a mix of covers from artists including Wynona Carr, Lou Rawls and Roebuck "Pops" Staples -- and, yes, there's even a deadpan rendition of Gucci Mane's "I Don't Love Her."

SET LIST

"Fine Brown Frame"

"Everybody"

"Lovesick Blues"

"Please Mr. Jailer"

"Waiting For My Child"

"I Don't Love Her"

"Walking Stick"

"You Let My Love Grow Cold"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.