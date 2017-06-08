© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Chico Mann And Captain Planet, 'Ya Te Toca' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published June 8, 2017 at 12:50 PM CDT

Two of the biggest names in contemporary alternative Latin sounds — multi-instrumentalist and singer Chico Mann and producer Captain Planet — have joined forces for Night Visions, an album fusing Afro-Latin rhythms and dance-floor beats. Now based in Los Angeles, the pair visited KCRW for a lively in-studio performance with a full band.

SET LIST

  • "Ya Te Toca"

    • Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

    Watch Chico Mann and Captain Planet's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

    Jason Bentley
