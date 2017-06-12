© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Robert Cray And Steve Jordan On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 12, 2017 at 5:00 AM CDT
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, with Steve Jordan on drums, perform live at WXPN's 2017 Non-COMMvention in Philadelphia, Pa.
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, with Steve Jordan on drums, perform live at WXPN's 2017 Non-COMMvention in Philadelphia, Pa.

Even if you've never heard of Memphis' Royal Studios, you probably know some of the records made there. Royal was the home studio of Hi Records and producer Willie Mitchell in the '70s; it's the birthplace of countless Al Green hits, including "Tired Of Being Alone" and "Let's Stay Together," as well as records by Ann Peebles, Syl Johnson and others.

Fast-forward a few decades, to the present. Robert Cray, a Hall of Fame blues guitarist 20 albums into his career, is a particular fan of onetime Hi artist O.V. Wright. So Cray's friend and producer, the drummer Steve Jordan — who's also worked with Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and John Mayer — suggested they make an album together at Royal Studios, with the original Hi Rhythm section. (Willie Mitchell's son, Boo Mitchell, runs the studio today.)

In this session, Jordan and Cray talk about the record that resulted: Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm. You'll also hear songs from that album performed before a live audience at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Cray and Jordan are joined onstage by two of the original members of Hi Rhythm, Charles and Leroy Hodges, who played on the album along with keyboardist Archie "Hubbie" Turner. Hear the session in the player above and watch their performance of "The Way We Are" below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye