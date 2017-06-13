Charly Bliss Goes To Camp For 'Westermarck' Video

Charly Bliss is having the best time at summer camp. Andrew Costa directs this video for the New York band's soaringly saccharine power-pop song "Westermarck" — there's face painting, skateboarding in the dining hall, taking a guitar solo on a ropes course, sparklers. What if we all just lived at camp and the members of Charly Bliss were the camp directors?

Can this be our new reality?

Guppyis out now via Barsuk. Charly Bliss is on tour now.

