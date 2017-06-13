© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Charly Bliss Goes To Camp For 'Westermarck' Video

By Lars Gotrich
Published June 13, 2017 at 11:25 AM CDT

Charly Bliss is having the best time at summer camp. Andrew Costa directs this video for the New York band's soaringly saccharine power-pop song "Westermarck" — there's face painting, skateboarding in the dining hall, taking a guitar solo on a ropes course, sparklers. What if we all just lived at camp and the members of Charly Bliss were the camp directors?

Can this be our new reality?

Guppyis out now via Barsuk. Charly Bliss is on tour now.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich