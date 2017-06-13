Songs We Love: Mon Laferte, 'Amárrame (Feat. Juanes)'

"Despacito" isn't the only catchy song of the summer that has people singing in Spanish. The Mexico City-based Chilean vocalist Mon Laferte has teamed up with Colombian superstar Juanesfor the steamy single "Amárrame,"whose video has lured nearly 60 million views on YouTube.

"Amárrame" means "tie me up," and, appropriately enough, this sinfully seductive song is an edgy siren call. Even if you don't understand its provocative lyrics, the chemistry between Laferte's and Juanes' alluring vocals, combined with a slinky cumbia bass line, makes this song hard to resist.

Perhaps it's not surprising that Laferte touches on the risqué on La Trenza (The Braid), her new album of love songs — her way of connecting edgy music with her emotive magic has primed her for a pop megahit with "Amárrame." And yet, this one crazy-sexy song barely reflects the full range of her voice or the diverse artistry that runs throughout this delicious album — an exquisitely produced collection of rock, pop, blues, vals peruano and boleros that incorporates electronic elements and Andean sounds.

It's a good thing that the "Amárrame" video is more flirtatious than the graphic lyrics, with just enough teasing to make its point. Its "strong" content is geared more to a decidedly mature audience but could easily spice up a dance floor.

Mon Laferte will be doing a short tour of the U.S. this summer.

