Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

The critically-acclaimed duo (and married couple) of Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. Although his name is synonymous with premier banjo music, Fleck has mastered a wide swath of music and genres, having been nominated in more music categories than any other musician in the Grammys' 59-year history. Likewise, Washburn has used her old-time singing to bridge the musical divide between China and Appalachia, bringing soulful bluegrass to Asia and belting out Mandarin folk music in the States. Together, Fleck and Washburn are lovingly referred to as the First Family of the Banjo — one to which we easily pledge our musical allegiance.

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn's eponymous debut is out now on Rounder Records.

SET LIST

"Untitled"

"Don't Let It Bring You Down"

"Taiyang Chu Lai"

"Divine Bell"

"Come All Ye Coal Miners"

"Blue Mountain Hop/Improv"

"My Home's Across The Blue Ridge Mountains"

"Harlan, KY"

