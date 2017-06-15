© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Making Movies: 'We Need To Be The Most Human That We Can Be'

By Felix Contreras,
Vicky Diaz-Camacho
Published June 15, 2017 at 2:40 PM CDT
Making Movies' latest album is <em>I Am Another You</em>.

Many musicians spend some of their time offstage passing on their knowledge to young, budding artists via music lessons. For their part, the members of the band Making Movies have dedicated themselves to working with youth in underprivileged areas of Kansas City, Mo. They say it keeps them grounded and connected to their roots — while at the same time providing inspiration for songwriting.

Hear Vicky Diaz-Camacho tell Making Movies' story at the audio link.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
Vicky Diaz-Camacho