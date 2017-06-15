© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Natalia Lafourcade's Heartfelt Return To Her Roots

By Marisa Arbona-Ruiz,
Felix Contreras
Published June 15, 2017 at 2:42 PM CDT
Vocalist Natalia Lafourcade's new album is called <em>Musas</em>.
What does an artist do to follow up a critically and commercially successful album? The short-sighted might go for more of the same. But the truly innovative and visionary shed that success like a snake's skin and do something completely different.

That is the story behind Mexican vocalist Natalia Lafourcade's new album Musas. Music writer and Alt.Latino contributor Marisa Arbona-Ruiz had a heart-to-heart with the singer to talk about the motivations behind her new sound.

