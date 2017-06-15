These 3 Latinx Artists Are Challenging, Changing And Reclaiming Culture

This week, Alt.Latino brings you a summer music magazine featuring three young Latinx artists whose work reflects the reality and joy of life through music and the visual arts.

The Kansas City, Mo., band Making Movies delivers an opera of sorts in its new album with songs about immigration, struggle, success and just being young.

Gabby Rivera is the writer behind Marvel Comics' latest crime-fighter, a superhero who reflects reality more than fantasy.

Vocalist Natalia Lafourcade shows us that old-school can sometimes be the best school on her inspiring, stripped-down new album.

We also want to shine a light on the folks who bring you the stories: three journalists whose storytelling skills we are proud to present here on Alt.Latino. Vicky Diaz-Camacho, Camilo Garzón and Marisa Arbona-Ruiz are names you should keep an eye out for as they continue to tell the stories that are often left out of the cultural-reporting landscape.

