We Can't Tell You The Name Of This New Mudhoney Song

Around the NPR Music office we all swear like a twee version of Veep —but on-air and on-website we receive a tiny electric shock every time we try to spell out our favorite dirty words. (That's not true, but it's funny to think about.)

With that in mind, let's discuss the portmanteau neanderf***. It's an extremely satisfying, insult-worthy, yelling-to-that-mindless-idiot-who-cut-you-off, or grumbling-to-that-numbskull-who-can't-stop-spewing-pretzel-logic-nonsense-five-beers-into-Friday-afternoon, word. But our typing fingers just won't let it happen, okay? We do this for the public, which may include impressionable children (and adults, for that matter).

Grumpy's Bash is an annual rock, punk and metal show in Minneapolis, this year happening July 22 with Melvins, Cherubs, Whores. and Lydia Lunch Retrovirus. The original Seattle fuzz worshipers Mudhoney will be there, too, and the show will sell a limited 10" compilation featuring unreleased tracks from the line-up, released by venerable noise-rock label Amphetamine Reptile. And guess what? Mudhoney's contribution is gloriously titled "Neanderf***," and I, for one, am thankful for the band's squealing, knuckle-draggingly dumb middle-finger to "miserable bastard[s] bent on revenge" — may it forever live in my playlist queue, ready to blast.

