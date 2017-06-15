© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Who Is Your Favorite New Artist Of 2017 (So Far)?

By Robin Hilton
Published June 15, 2017 at 10:46 AM CDT
Diet Cig is just one of our favorite artists who released a debut album in 2017.

We're not quite to the halfway point of 2017 and we've already discovered dozens of new artists who've gone on to become a permanent part of our musical lives, from Diet Cig and Charly Bliss to Overcoats, Vagabon, This Is The Kit and many more. We'll define a "new" artist as someone who released their debut full-length in 2017. (If they haven't released a full album, an EP or single can count).

Finding new songs and albums and the musicians who make them is one of our favorite things, and if you're a music lover, chances are you share this passion. So, who are your favorite new artists in 2017, the musicians you can't stop listening to? On next week's All Songs Considered, we'll talk about your picks, share some of our own and, of course, play lots of great music.

Use the form below to tell us your favorite new artist of the year, so far.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
