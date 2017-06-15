© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Writer Gabby Rivera Is A True Superhero

By Felix Contreras,
Camilo Garzón
Published June 15, 2017 at 2:42 PM CDT
Writer Gabby Rivera is helping bring the Marvel Comics character America Chavez to life.
When writer Gabby Rivera read an email from Marvel Comics asking her to write for them, she was convinced it was spam at first.

But it turned out to be legit: Marvel wanted Rivera to put words to a new comic series featuring the queer, Latinx superhero America Chavez. The next thing she knew, Rivera was deep in research on superheroes from Marvel's vast archive.

NPR's Camilo Garzón caught up with Rivera at her home in Brooklyn.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
Camilo Garzón