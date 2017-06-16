Phoenix, 'Fior Di Latte' (Live)

The French indie-pop band Phoenix joined us on the release date for Ti Amo, which has been described as its most romantic record yet. The band sings in four languages, and many of the songs were inspired by a fantasized version of Italy. Its live performances are as engaging as ever, as you'll see in this studio performance of "Fior Di Latte."

SET LIST

"Fior Di Latte"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Phoenix's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

