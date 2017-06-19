Big Tent Revival: Southern Baptists Challenge A Racist History

This year’s annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention got heated over a resolution that demanded the official denouncement of white nationalism and the alt-right. The resolution was put forward but not actively considered until outcry picked up, and a revised resolution was ultimately accepted.

The meeting brought to light clear divides in the Southern Baptist denomination, the largest Protestant body in the U.S., and further, a continuing legacy of racism in the U.S.

What does this move mean for evangelical Americans? And what does it say about the church’s place in today’s divided country?

GUESTS

Russell Moore, President of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention; author of “Onward: Engaging the Culture without Losing the Gospel”

Christena Cleveland, Professor of the Practice of Organizational Studies at Duke University’s Divinity School; author of “Disunity in Christ: Uncovering the Hidden Forces that Keep Us Apart”

Dwight McKissic, Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas

Tom Gjelten, Correspondent (Religion and Belief), NPR; author, “Bacardi and the Long Fight for Cuba: The Biography of a Cause” and “A Nation of Nations: A Great American Immigration Story”

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.