Tigers Jaw: Tiny Desk Concert

The new album from Tigers Jaw, spin, revels in quiet pleasures, even as its rich production pulls power from the band's open wounds. It's the major-label debut from a band that, at one point, made yelping and earnest pop-punk before finding its way to intricate, and melancholy, pop.

After the lineup shake-up three years ago, Ben Walsh and Brianna Collins both step into larger roles as the primary songwriters and singers, here playing songs from spin stripped down to an acoustic guitar and keyboard. It's a strikingly intimate format that illuminates their close harmonies that tangle like garlands, and spare arrangements that open gingerly.

Set List

"Guardian"

"June"

"Window"

Musicians

Ben Walsh (guitar, vocals); Brianna Collins (keyboard, vocals)

Credits

Producers: Lars Gotrich, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Beck Harlan; PA: CJ Riculan; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

