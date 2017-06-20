© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Mix: Lorde, Zola Jesus, Chelsea Wolfe, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published June 20, 2017 at 11:02 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Lorde, Zola Jesus, Chelsea Wolfe, Katie Von Schleicher
We follow Father's Day weekend with a mix of powerful new pop and rock from a lot of incredible women, including "Exhumed," a raging, cathartic song from Zola Jesus, and roaring doom metal from Chelsea Wolfe.

First we kick things off with the singer Katie Von Schleicher, who got her start as an intern at Ba Da Bing! Records, where owner Ben Goldberg encouraged her to make her own music. (Side note: Singer Sharon Van Etten also got her start working at Ba Da Bing! Records.) Now Von Schleicher is about to release her full-length debut album, S***** Hits, a hazy, ethereal mix of songs filled with lots of sonic wonders.

Also on the show: New Zealand pop singer Lorde returns with her long-awaited follow-up to her breakout 2013 album Pure Heroine,with more reflections on the melodrama and magic of youth; the artist known as Bernice has a new EP of deeply textured, largely experimental songs; and singer-guitarist Thomas Patrick Maguire meditates on defeat and withdrawal in a post-truth era.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
