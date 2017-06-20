Patrick Watson, 'Lighthouse' (Live At Pickathon)

Patrick Watson's Friday night set at Pickathon 2016 was a hell of a thing to behold. There, on the intimate Woods Stage, the Canadian singer turned in a gripping performance replete with a kaleidoscope of oddball musical arrangements that played out in almost cinematic fashion. There were unexpected twists and turns, but, as with any good film, Watson saved the best scene for last. Sitting in front of an upright piano with its guts exposed, he closed out the show with this absolutely haunting rendition of "Lighthouse," a song that originally appeared on his 2012 release Adventures In Your Own Backyard.

Every month this year, opbmusic and NPR Music are presenting another episode from the Pickathon Woods Stage. Look for the next premiere in late July.

The annual Pickathon festival returns Aug. 3-6 at Pendarvis Farm just outside Portland, Ore., with a lineup that features performances from Drive-By Truckers, Dinosaur Jr., Deer Tick, Big Thief and Charles Bradley.

SET LIST

"Lighthouse"

