Arts & Culture

World Cafe Salutes The Summer

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Bruce Warren
Published June 21, 2017 at 8:35 AM CDT
Clockwise from left: The Beach Boys (Hulton Archive / Getty Images), The Fresh Prince (Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images), Joni Mitchell (Henry Diltz).
There are as many ways to celebrate summer as there are cover versions of George Gershwin's "Summertime." Maybe you're looking forward to hot fun in the summertime or slathering on sunscreen so you can soak up the sun. You might have the AC cranked to cope with the heat wave, or the windows open to enjoy the sweet breeze of a summer wind. Maybe you've got a bad case of summertime sadness because you're certain this ain't gonna be the summer of love. Or maybe, for some reason, summer really makes you want to build things.

Hey, we're not here to tell you how to enjoy the season. We're just saying that summer's here, and we're here for you musically. Enjoy our summertime playlist below.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
