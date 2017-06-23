© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Michael Specter: What Happens When We Ignore Scientific Consensus?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 23, 2017 at 8:23 AM CDT

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeTruth And Lies.

About Michael Specter's TED Talk

Michael Specter explores why some deny scientific evidence — such as the safety of vaccines and GMOs, or climate change. He says denying can provide a sense of control in an unsure world.

About Michael Specter

Michael Specter is a staff writer for The New Yorker magazine, covering science and politics.

His book, Denialism: How Irrational Thinking Hinders Scientific Progress, Harms the Planet, and Threatens Our Lives, explores anti-science bias in American culture.

