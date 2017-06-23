Rev. Sekou And North Mississippi Allstars On World Cafe

Rev. Sekou is a preacher, pastor and social activist with music in his blood. In this session Sekou is joined by the North Mississippi Allstars — whose members Luther and Cody Dickinson produced his new album, In Times Like These — for a performance recorded onstage at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. We talk about his time in Ferguson after the death of Michael Brown; Sekou was arrested while teaching nonviolent civil disobedience. He also shares a song from his grandmother that he sings when his faith is tested.

Hear the complete session in the player above.

