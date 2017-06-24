© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Heavy Rotation: The 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published June 24, 2017 at 7:01 AM CDT
Alvvays' "In Undertow" is one of the songs in this month's edition of Heavy Rotation.
Every month, NPR Music hits up 10 hosts, music directors and writers from public radio stations across the country for the new songs that just won't let them go. It's always exciting to watch the picks pour in — both to hear the range of music represented and to learn why those songs have been on everyone's minds.

At the audio link above, hear Jesse Menendez of Vocalo Radio, Jerad Walker of opbmusic and Jessi Whitten of Colorado Public Radio's OpenAir share their picks for this month. Read on for the full list, which includes music from Canadian pop singer Allie X, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Mexican rock stars Café Tacvba and more.

