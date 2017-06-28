Seattle's Fight For $15, Three Years Later
Three years ago, Seattle agreed to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. One new study says that’s been a disaster … but another one says, it’s been a success.
Which is it? And will either study affect other cities that are under pressure to follow Seattle’s lead?
GUESTS
Jacob Vigdor, Economist at the University of Washington; director of the Seattle Minimum Wage Study
Veronique de Rugy, Senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University; previously a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a policy analyst at the Cato Institute
Ben Zipperer, Economist, the Economic Policy Institute; co-author of an article critical of the Seattle Minimum Wage Study
David Hyde, Reporter on the politics team at Seattle’s KUOW – Puget Sound Public Radio
David Meinert, Restaurant owner in Seattle; former member of Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s Income Inequality Advisory Committee
