Arts & Culture

Public Enemy Make Entire New Album Available For Free Download

By Rodney Carmichael
Published June 29, 2017 at 12:50 PM CDT
Flavor Flav, Professor Griff and Chuck D of Public Enemy perform at Freedom Hill Amphitheater on August 6, 2016 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Sounds like Independence Day has come early for Public Enemy. After recently leaking plans to release a new album, Nothing Is Quick In The Desert, on July 4, the iconic rap group has uploaded the entire LP to its .

Cover art for Public Enemy
/ Courtesy of the artist
/

Chuck D deciphered the meaning behind the title earlier this week. "The record business is appearing like a desert," he told HipHopDX. "But the music has a life if you look at it right."

Prophets of Rage — Chuck D's new band consisting of Cypress Hill's B-Real, DJ Lord and Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk — is featured, in addition to Ice T and others.

The 13-track release follows up 2015's Man Plans God Laughs at a time when America's political landscape couldn't be more ripe for the Rebels Without A Pause. Consider your Fourth of July playlist complete.

The full album can be downloaded here, or streamed below.

Nothing Is Quick In The Desertcomes as the band celebrates its 30th anniversary. Full track listing:

1. Nothing Is Quick In The Desert
2. sPEak!
3. Yesterday Man
4. Exit Your Mind
5. Beat Them All
6. Smash The Crowd
7. If You Can't Join Em Beat Em
8. So Be It
9. SOC MED Digital Heroin
10. Terrorwrist
11. Toxic
12. Smells Like Teens Hear It
13. Rest In Beats (Part 1 & 2)

Arts & Culture
Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
