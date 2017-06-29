Public Enemy Make Entire New Album Available For Free Download

Sounds like Independence Day has come early for Public Enemy. After recently leaking plans to release a new album, Nothing Is Quick In The Desert, on July 4, the iconic rap group has uploaded the entire LP to its .

Chuck D deciphered the meaning behind the title earlier this week. "The record business is appearing like a desert," he told HipHopDX. "But the music has a life if you look at it right."

Prophets of Rage — Chuck D's new band consisting of Cypress Hill's B-Real, DJ Lord and Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk — is featured, in addition to Ice T and others.

The 13-track release follows up 2015's Man Plans God Laughs at a time when America's political landscape couldn't be more ripe for the Rebels Without A Pause. Consider your Fourth of July playlist complete.

The full album can be downloaded here, or streamed below.

Nothing Is Quick In The Desertcomes as the band celebrates its 30th anniversary. Full track listing:

1. Nothing Is Quick In The Desert

2. sPEak!

3. Yesterday Man

4. Exit Your Mind

5. Beat Them All

6. Smash The Crowd

7. If You Can't Join Em Beat Em

8. So Be It

9. SOC MED Digital Heroin

10. Terrorwrist

11. Toxic

12. Smells Like Teens Hear It

13. Rest In Beats (Part 1 & 2)

