Take ownership of this tough word game, where the S of a famous person's last name is moved to the end of their first name to make a possessive phrase. For example, if we said that this star of Obvious Child is always tardy, the answer would be, "Jenny's Late," from Jenny Slate.

Heard On Betty Gilpin: GLOW-ing Faces

