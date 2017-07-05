© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Mix: St. Vincent, Mogwai, Benjamin Clementine, My Bubba And More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published July 5, 2017 at 9:29 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: St. Vincent, My Bubba, Benjamin Clementine, Mogwai
We begin this week's show with a simple message: Use this time to become mindful and peaceful, taking calming breaths... while listening to our latest mix of essential new music. This includes a beautiful new ballad from St. Vincent, a potent, emotional journey from singer Benjamin Clementine and lots of curious ear candy.

Bob Boilen shares new music from several Scandinavian bands making spacious, sonic wonders, from the Icelandic singer Ásgeir to Norwegian guitarist and singer Siv Jakobsen and the Swedish/Icelandic duo My Bubba. Also appearing is the Canadian band Mappe Of and its lush blend of acoustic guitars and angelic vocals, and the Scottish instrumental rock group Mogwai returns with a new vocal piece.

Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
