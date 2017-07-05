Nirvana Played An Empty Radio Shack On The Road To Fame

You have a video like this, admit it: awkward leaps across the screen, moodily staring into the camera, flailing on the ground, all the while lip-syncing to your rock star dreams. Granted, you probably wouldn't become Nirvana.

Right after recording a demo with Jack Endino in 1988 as "Ted Ed Fred," Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dale Crover (Melvins) went into a temporarily closed Radio Shack in Aberdeen to play along to "Paper Cuts" and make a music video... sort of. Now the full video, with several takes, has been unearthed. Nothing's plugged in, it's silly, it's endearing and there are some extremely DIY lighting choices.

