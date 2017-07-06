© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Allison Crutchfield On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published July 6, 2017 at 4:36 PM CDT
Allison Crutchfield's <em>Tourist In This Town</em> is out now.

Allison Crutchfield has called a lot of bands and collaborations home — but this year, she released her first full-length solo record, Tourist In This Town. As you'll hear in this conversation, putting out music under her own name has been really important to her.

Crutchfield came up in the DIY scene in Birmingham, Ala., where she and her twin sister — Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee — formed their first band, The Ackleys, in their parents' basement. The twins went on to form the bands P.S. Eliot and Bad Banana together. In 2012, Allison Crutchfield co-founded the fuzzy punk-pop group Swearin' in Philadelphia. The band broke up a few years later, and Crutchfield's romantic relationship with one of her bandmates ended as well. She used it all as fuel to create music on her own.

In this session, we'll talk about the ways Tourist In This Town sees her confronting endings, changes and fears. Hear the conversation and performance in the player above, and don't miss the bonus video of "Dean's Room" below.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
