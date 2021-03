The seven-year wait for a new record from Canadian collective Broken Social Scene was well worth it. The crew returned to our studio in great spirits and debuted "Stay Happy," featuring newcomer Ariel Engle, from the new album Hug Of Thunder.

SET LIST

"Stay Happy"

Photo: Davis Bell / Winter LaMaster Photography.



Watch Broken Social Scene's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .