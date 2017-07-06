In Run The Jewels' Claymation Video, The Real Horror Is Power

Haunted house rides are pretty corny — rubber monsters pop out of the dark while you spill soda between the seats. In this haunted house, the monsters are politicians, gentrification, racial profiling and corporal punishment.

"Good day from the house of the haunted / Get a job, get a house, get a coffin," raps El-P in the second verse of Run The Jewels' "Don't Get Captured," inhabiting the capitalists who systematically oppress the poor. "Don't stray from the path, remain where you at / That maximizes our profit."

Directed by Chris Hopewell (who also made Radiohead's "Burn The Witch" video) and produced by Rosie Brind for Jacknife Films, the duo take a ride through a city of skeletons with literal "evil plans" to build organic pizzerias and craft beer halls, where longtime residents are pushed out of their homes, and a protester is caught, judged and executed in swift fashion.

RTJ3 is out now.

