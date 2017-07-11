Angelica Garcia On World Cafe

In this session, Angelica Garcia performs music from her haunting full-length debut, Medicine For Birds. What do we mean by "haunting"? First, the sound: She's got one of those voices that gets under your skin, and a sense of melody that'll make your hairs stand on end. And second, the source: Garcia created the album while living in a 200-year-old Gothic brick home in Virginia she's pretty sure is haunted.

Garcia was raised in eastern Los Angeles and graduated from the LA County High School for the Arts. But when her stepfather left his career in the music business for the Episcopalian priesthood, he moved to a parish house in the tiny town of Accomac, Va., to lead his first congregation — and Garcia, then 17, went along. Suddenly, rather than the bustle and bump of urban LA, she was surrounded by cemeteries, magnolia trees and very few actual humans. She felt isolated but inspired, and the result is her ghostly, sophisticated debut.

Hear her stories and songs in the player above, and watch her perform "Loretta Lynn" via VuHaus below.

