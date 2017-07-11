© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Angelica Garcia On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published July 11, 2017 at 4:10 PM CDT
Angelica Garcia pauses outside of the <em>World Cafe</em> performance studio.

In this session, Angelica Garcia performs music from her haunting full-length debut, Medicine For Birds. What do we mean by "haunting"? First, the sound: She's got one of those voices that gets under your skin, and a sense of melody that'll make your hairs stand on end. And second, the source: Garcia created the album while living in a 200-year-old Gothic brick home in Virginia she's pretty sure is haunted.

Garcia was raised in eastern Los Angeles and graduated from the LA County High School for the Arts. But when her stepfather left his career in the music business for the Episcopalian priesthood, he moved to a parish house in the tiny town of Accomac, Va., to lead his first congregation — and Garcia, then 17, went along. Suddenly, rather than the bustle and bump of urban LA, she was surrounded by cemeteries, magnolia trees and very few actual humans. She felt isolated but inspired, and the result is her ghostly, sophisticated debut.

Hear her stories and songs in the player above, and watch her perform "Loretta Lynn" via VuHaus below.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
