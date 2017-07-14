Gerald Wiggins On Piano Jazz

Piano Jazz remembers jazz piano master Gerald Wiggins (1922 – 2008). Born in Harlem, Wiggins began learning classical piano at a young age, but he discovered jazz through the music of pianists Teddy Wilson and Art Tatum.

In this 1992 session, Wiggins talks about some of his early professional gigs with the big bands of Benny Carter and Les Hite. He and host Marian McPartland journey back with Sammy Cahn's "If It's The Last Thing I Do" and a Wiggins original, "Edie Is A Sweetie." The two wind up the hour with a duet version of Charlie Parker's "Now's the Time."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1992.

SET LIST

"If It's The Last Thing I Do" (Cahn, Chaplin)

"Edie Is A Sweetie" (Wiggins)

"Gone With The Wind" (Wrubel, Magidson)

"Time And Time Again" (McPartland)

"Night Mist Blues" (Jamal)

"Body And Soul" (Green, Heyman)

"Please Be Kind" (Chaplin, Cahn)

"Now's The Time" (Parker)

