© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Watch La Vida Bohème, Javiera Mena And More, Live At Nuevofest 2017

XPN
Published July 14, 2017 at 8:00 AM CDT

This Sunday, July 16, watch a live stream of Nuevofest 2017, a Latin-music festival hosted by Philadelphia's WXPN and AfroTaíno Productions. You can catch all the action here via , public radio's music-discovery video platform.

Find an approximate schedule of performances below; all listings are in Eastern time.

Set Times

2 p.m. — Piélago
2:50 p.m. — Mariachi Manchester
3:50 p.m. — Balún
4:50 p.m. — Rubio
5:50 p.m. — Buscabulla
7 p.m.— La Vida Bohème
8:20 p.m. — Javiera Mena
9:35 p.m. — Tribu Baharú

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture