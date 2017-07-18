Jeff Tweedy, 'One Wing' (Live At Pickathon)

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy's second set of the weekend at Pickathon 2016 took place deep within a forested nook of Pendarvis Farm called the Woods Stage. Armed with just an acoustic guitar, Tweedy played a mix of selections from his solo recordings and classic Wilco songs like this version of "One Wing," a track that originally appeared on the Chicago band's 2009 self-titled release.

The overflowing nighttime crowd was mesmerized by the performance. It was so quiet in the Oregon forest that you could hear a twig snap. And Tweedy merited the attention. His wavering voice causally traversed the song, occasionally broken up by descending fingerpicked-guitar interludes that perfectly matched the rustic setting. It was a back-porch jam with a thousand of his closest friends.

The annual Pickathon festival returns Aug. 3-6 at Pendarvis Farm just outside Portland, Ore., with a lineup that features performances from Drive-By Truckers, Dinosaur Jr., Deer Tick, Big Thief and Charles Bradley.

SET LIST

"One Wing"

