Arts & Culture

Pardoner's 'Uncontrollable Salvation' Is A Punk Blessing That Bludgeons

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 20, 2017 at 9:57 AM CDT
Pardoner's <em>Uncontrollable Salvation</em> comes out Sept. 8.

Pardoner can't stop saving us from 'blah' punk. That's what Uncontrollable Salvation means, right? Or maybe Pardoner's some kind of Judge Dredd, a combination of judge, jury and savior whenever a perp is making lame punk crossed with '90s alt-rock.

In any case, the San Francisco band's debut album is a muscle spasm of Polvo's weirdo heft and Dinosaur Jr.'s slacker fuzz, set to a disaffected punk squall. It's a blessing that bludgeons, much like this title track that simultaneously squeals with nasty delight and catchy corkscrew hooks.

Uncontrollable Salvation comes out Sept. 8 via Father/Daughter Records.

Lars Gotrich
