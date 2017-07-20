Seratones On Mountain Stage

Shreveport, La., quartet Seratones makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. Imagine if Yma Sumac's birdlike vocals carried Nirvana's guitar riffs in a run-down garage in Louisiana, and you'll get a sense of the psych-soul-rock produced by these musical hell-raisers. Given frontwoman A.J. Haynes' childhood singing in her Baptist church, it only makes sense that Seratones can transform fire and brimstone into a mosh pit of a performance.

Seratones' debut release is Get Gone, out now on Fat Possum Records. Joining Haynes is Connor Davis on lead guitar, Adam Davis on bass and Jesse Gabriel on drums.

SET LIST

"Don't Need It"

"Sun"

"Get Gone"

"Chandelier"

"Kingdom Come"

"Trees"

