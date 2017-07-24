© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jason Isbell On World Cafe

Published July 24, 2017 at 5:00 AM CDT
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit's new album is The Nashville Sound.
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit's new album is <em>The Nashville Sound</em>.

Recorded in Music City at RCA's legendary Studio A, Jason Isbell's latest album, The Nashville Sound, tackles issues like race and privilege, anxiety, sobriety, hope and family. (Isbell is married to Amanda Shires, a talented fiddle player and singer-songwriter who is also a member of Isbell's band, The 400 Unit; they have a toddler named Mercy.)

Much of our conversation in this session revolves around fatherhood. We talk about how being a dad has worked its way into Isbell's music, lessons he learned from his own father and how Mercy's childhood is different from his own. Isbell was raised in rural Alabama by hard-working parents who were teenagers when he was born, and they lived in a small trailer on his grandparents' property. Mercy, on the other hand, is growing up in a comfortable home in Nashville and travels on the tour bus with her parents when they are on the road. And, as you'll hear, she seems to be enjoying it — Mercy crashes our interview, recorded backstage before Isbell's June 19 gig at the Fillmore Philadelphia, to make up a song at the request of her adoring dad.

Hear the full conversation and live versions of songs from The Nashville Sound in the player above.

Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
