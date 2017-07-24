The Controversy Over Comprehensive Sex Ed

Yes, sex education class is still just as embarrassing and awkward as it ever was. But what kids are learning in school about the birds and bees may be changing.

President Trump’s administration is poised to defund some teen pregnancy prevention research programs which had been supported by the Department of Health and Human Services. And the new assistant secretary for HHS is an advocate for teaching an abstinence-only curriculum in schools.

Meanwhile, some school districts are embroiled in fights with parents and community members over updating sex ed lessons to include gender identity and disease prevention — comprehensive classes that are sometimes called “abstinence-plus.”

Should sex ed in schools get an update?

GUESTS

Nicole Cushman, Executive Director, Answer

Rachel Fey, Director of Public Policy, The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy

Anthony Bridgeforth, Former 6th grade math teacher

David Galvan, Director, Education for a Lifetime

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.