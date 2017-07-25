Feist On World Cafe

Leslie Feist's latest album,Pleasure, is gritty, defiant and intimate in a way that's different from anything else we've heard from her. And when she wrote it, she was having a hard time feeling — well, pleasure. She explains in this session that she chose that word as a way to try and talk herself out of the dark feelings at the other extreme.

Feist set out to make Pleasure alone, but in the process of creating it, she ended up experiencing a whole lot of togetherness. We'll talk about how that transpired and about everything that's happened to her, creatively and personally, in the six years since her last release, 2011's Polaris Prize winning album Metals. Hear the complete session in the player above.

