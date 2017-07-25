© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Feist On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published July 25, 2017 at 3:46 PM CDT
Feist's latest album is called <em>Pleasure</em>.
Leslie Feist's latest album,Pleasure, is gritty, defiant and intimate in a way that's different from anything else we've heard from her. And when she wrote it, she was having a hard time feeling — well, pleasure. She explains in this session that she chose that word as a way to try and talk herself out of the dark feelings at the other extreme.

Feist set out to make Pleasure alone, but in the process of creating it, she ended up experiencing a whole lot of togetherness. We'll talk about how that transpired and about everything that's happened to her, creatively and personally, in the six years since her last release, 2011's Polaris Prize winning album Metals. Hear the complete session in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
