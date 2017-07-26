© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

For The First Time In 40 Years, The B-52s' Cindy Wilson Goes Solo

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 26, 2017 at 11:10 AM CDT
Cindy Wilson's debut solo album, <em>Change</em>, is due out sometime this fall.

First it was Fred Schneider, then Kate Pierson, and now Cindy Wilson. The solo careers of The B-52s have been staggered, but notable markers of how the three members assert their pop personalities outside one of the most outrageous party bands ever. Just... Fredfrom 1996 amplifies the kitsch for a criminally underrated and ridiculously fun record (Schneider actually just released the electro-pop wizzbang The Vertical Mind last month). Guitars And Microphones, released in 2015, saw Pierson team up with Sia and The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi for pop songs that were like cheerleaders for your life.

When Cindy Wilson moved back to Athens, Ga., part-time, she originally teamed up with a crew of younger musicians (Ryan Monahan, Lemuel Hayes, Suny Lyons, Sterling Campbell)to play cover songs, and ended up making a that wandered through hypnagogic electro-pop fields.

Wilson plans to release her first-ever solo album, Change, sometime this fall on Kill Rock Stars, and today shares the first single. With lush synths and a funky motorik rhythm section, "Mystic" is a celestial wave of chill. At 60, Wilson's voice is still a tease, perfectly suited to the Gary Numan-indebted cool the band cultivates.

Change comes out sometime this fall via Kill Rock Stars (PledgeMusic). Cindy Wilson goes on tour in September.

