ALA.NI On World Cafe

In this session, we are joined by ALA.NI, a British singer-songwriter whose debut album, You & I,is a remarkable update on the cabaret tradition.

The London-born, Paris-based performer was surprisingly candid during our World Cafe interview:

"I was at a point where I found it easier maybe to date men who were married, just because ... you'd get a really nice side of them. You don't have to deal with all of the smelly socks and underwear. And I wasn't like an aggressive, bunny-boiling Glenn Close woman."

Hear ALA.NI's conversation and live performance from the 2017 NON-COMMvention via the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.