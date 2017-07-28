© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Earl St. Clair Sings I 'Ain't Got It Like That,' But He Actually Does

By Suraya Mohamed
Published July 28, 2017 at 11:02 AM CDT

Back in March, singer, songwriter and producer Earl St. Clair released his debut EP My Name Is Earl on Def Jam records, an impressive debut for someone who didn't formally commit to music until after high school.

This video premiere, featuring the young songwriter and singer PJ (Paris Jones), showcases one of the best singles from St. Clair's record, with an old-school, church-y organ chord teasing right into a funky, powerful R&B back beat. St. Clair slides in — real smooth — with a personal reflection on the emotional and economic struggles of his musical journey:

One in a million maybe it's me,
The chances of winning are slimmer than three.

Those are tough odds indeed, but keep doing what you do, Earl, 'cause your probability for success is very, very good.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In Americaand isa contributing producer on the Alt.Latinopodcast.She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US.You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
See stories by Suraya Mohamed