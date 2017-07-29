Watch Charles Bradley, Strand Of Oaks, Foxygen And More Perform Live

Beginning at noon ET on Saturday, July 29, you can watch Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Strand Of Oaks, Rhiannon Giddens, The Suffers, Foxygen, Xenia Rubinos and more perform live form day two WXPN's 2017 XPoNential Music Festival.

The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront, just across the river from Philly.

Below you'll find the schedule. All times subject to change.

Day 2 of the XPoNential Music Festival

12:00 p.m. ET: Cliff Hillis

12:30 p.m. ET: The Dove & The Wolf

1:05 p.m. ET: Xenia Rubinos

1:45 p.m. ET: Foxygen

2:30 p.m. ET: The Suffers

3:20 p.m. ET: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

4:10 p.m. ET: Dave Hause & The Mermaid

4:55 p.m. ET: Rhiannon Giddens

5:45 p.m. ET: Strand Of Oaks

6:35 p.m. ET: Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

