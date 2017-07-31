© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Sheer Mag On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published July 31, 2017 at 6:00 PM CDT

Sheer Mag is a five-piece rock band from Philadelphia that sounds like it's headlining the EnormoDome, but comes from a busted-up building called the Nut House that's also home to slugs and roaches.

Over the past three years, Tina Halladay and co. quickly amassed a sizable loyal following with almost no social media or PR help. Now, they've just released their full-length debut, Need To Feel Your Love,which is full of arena-sized '70s rock. The group gets compared to Thin Lizzy all the time — a topic we discuss in the band's World Cafe session with Halladay and guitarist Kyle Seely. They joined me in the studio to share gritty stories about coming up through rock and roll's DIY scene in Philly.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
