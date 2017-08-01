Rob Ickes And Trey Hensley On Mountain Stage

Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley made their Mountain Stagedebut at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Powerhouse vocalist Trey Hensley has been turning heads since his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11, when Marty Stuart invited him to perform and Earl Scruggs joined in on the down-home musical festivities. As for Rob Ickes, the Nashville player has been named Dobro Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association 15 times. He has decades of bluegrass cred to his name, thanks to his work with veteran band Blue Highway. Together, they bring a mix of shouts, jazzy breakdowns and quickfire fingerpicking to the Mountain Stage.

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley's latest release is The Country Blues, out now on Compass Records.

SET LIST

"Georgia on a Fast Train"

"Ballad of a Well-Known Gun"

"Pride and Joy"

"That's What Leaving's For"

"Leave My Woman Alone"

